If you're both a Star Wars fans and in need of low-income housing, Kanye West may be working on the solution for you. Forbes recently featured West for a cover story where they dove into how a young hopeful from Chicago was able to build a billion-dollar Yeezy empire. While chatting, the publication revealed that West has begun constructing housing units that were inspired by the fictional planet of Tatooine, the place where character Luke Skywalker grew up.

Writer Zack O'Malley Greenburg shares that West loaded him up in his Lamborghini before driving him to a secluded area in the woods where the rap mogul had a team working on his idea. The secret project is hidden away from prying eyes deep within the trees, but West reportedly led Greenburg to a clearing that overlooked the rapper's Star Wars-inspired project.

"There, with the hazy heft of something enormous and far away, stand a trio of structures that look like the skeletons of wooden spaceships," Greenburg wrote. "They’re the physical prototypes of his concept, each oblong and dozens of feet tall, and West leads me inside each one. He tells me they could be used as living spaces for the homeless, perhaps sunk into the ground with light filtering in through the top. We stand there in silence for several minutes considering the structures before walking back down to his lurking Lamborghini and zooming off into the night."

Kanye never ceases to amaze. Check out the video above of what the fictional homes in Star Wars look like.