ray west
- Music VideosKanye West's "Follow God" Video Features His Father Ray WestKanye West and his dad take a ride through Wyoming in his new video.ByAlex Zidel4.4K Views
- MusicKanye West Hosts Father's Birthday Dinner In New Dome HomesHappy birthday to Ray West. ByChantilly Post3.4K Views
- MusicKanye West Celebrates His Father Beating Cancer By Eating Plate Of Bugs With HimKanye West announces that his father beat prostate cancer.ByAron A.7.4K Views
- MusicKanye West's Father Diagnosed With CancerKanye West's dad, Ray, was diagnosed last spring and is now undergoing treatment for stomach cancer.ByBrynjar Chapman11.5K Views