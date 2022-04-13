In December, it was reported that Kanye West purchased a home across the street from the one he bought with his now ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Longing to be near his four children, the 44-year-old artist paid $4.5 million for the 3,600 square feet house-- which was over $400,000 more than the listing price.

Following his expensive purchase, it was also revealed that Ye only wanted the lot and not the home itself. Sources said that he was tearing down the property in hopes of rebuilding a residence that is more to his liking.

Since those claims surfaced late last year, the Donda rapper has made no progress on the renovation. According to TMZ, after they sourced the building records for Hidden Hills, which is where the home is located, they discovered that Kanye has not taken out any construction permits. Neighbors also expressed to the outlet that they have not seen any activity happening near the home either.

Last September, Kanye spent over $50 million on his Malibu home. Therefore, it is unclear why he has stalled his plans to move forward with the home near his family.

The celeb could just be focusing on getting his mental health in order. At the beginning of this month, sources told PageSix that Kanye was looking to enroll in a luxury behavioral center. His sole purpose is to become a better person and a better dad, according to the source.

