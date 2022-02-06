Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are in the midst of a very ugly divorce right now. Things seemed to be going amicably, however, it took an immediate turn for the worse when Kim K wouldn't allow Kanye to be present at Chicago's birthday party. Ye was rightfully upset about the whole ordeal, although he eventually got the address from Travis Scott.

Since that time, West has been going at Kim over her decision to allow North to use TikTok. Kanye believes this is simply unacceptable and that no 8-year-old should ever have social media. This then led to a back and forth in which Kim called Kanye manipulative, and a secondary financial provider. Once again, this set Kanye off, which led to multiple rants about Kim's parenting, as well as just how bad TikTok truly is for a young person's well-being.

Today, Kanye continued to make his case against Kim, this time using her own family's words against her. As you can see in the Instagram post below, Kanye claims he got a text from Kim's cousin, who agreed with Kanye about the use of TikTok. The cousin then went on to ask about buying some Yeezys, but that is neither here nor there.

"THIS IS AN EXAMPLE OF KIM’S COUSIN AGREEING WITH ME ABOUT TIK TOK THEN PROCEEDING TO ASK ME FOR SOME YEEZYS AFTERWARDS," Kanye wrote. "HER OTHER COUSIN KARA CALLED ME SAYING SHE AGREED WITH ME THEN SAID SHE WOULD SPEAK OUT PUBLICLY WHICH SHE NEVER DID THEN SHE SUGGESTED I TAKE MEDICATION MY DAD DIDNT HAVE MONEY OR A PUBLIC VOICE WHEN MY MOM DESTROYED ME AND HIS RELATIONSHIP I DO THIS IS FOR EVERY PARENT ON EITHER SIDE WHO’S KIDS FUTURES ARE BEING ONE SIDEDLY CONTROLLED I DONT EVEN HAVE THE RIGHT TO GET ANGRY AS A FATHER WITHOUT BEING CALLED ERATIC I GAVE THAT FAMILY THE CULTURE IF THEY AS A WHOLE UNIT KEEP PLAYING GAMES WITH ME I WILL TAKE THAT CULTURE BACK A FATHER SHOULD NEVER HAVE TO BEG FOR THE LOCATION OF THEIR CHILDREN."





Immediately after posting this text message exchange, Kanye dropped a bombshell revelation, alleging that Kim is going around telling people that he put a hit out on her. This is an extremely dangerous allegation, and it is one that Kanye is not taking lightly right now.

"YESTERDAY KIM ACCUSED ME OF PUTTING A HIT OUT ON HER SO LET ME GET THIS STRAIGHT I BEG TO GO TO MY DAUGHTERS PARTY AND IM ACCUSED OF BEING ON DRUGS THEN I GO PLAY WITH MY SON AND I TAKE MY AKIRA GRAPHIC NOVELS AND IM ACCUSED OF STEALING NOW IM BEING ACCUSED OF PUTTING A HIT ON HER THESE IDEAS CAN ACTUALLY GET SOMEONE LOCKED UP THEY PLAY LIKE THAT WITH BLACK MENS LIVES WEATHER ITS GETTING THEM FREE OR GETTING THEM LOCKED UP IM NOT PLAYING ABOUT MY BLACK CHILDREN ANYMORE," Kanye wrote.





