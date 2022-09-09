It's a good day for anyone who has been on Ye's bad side this year. The multi-hyphenate hasn't shied away from taking his feuds into the public eye over the course of 2022, whether that's Pete Davidson, Kid Cudi, or most recently, the executives at Adidas. Ye's made a concerted effort to air out each of these entities on several occasions.



Kanye West attends the Givenchy Menswear Fall/Winter 2014-2015 Show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 17, 2014 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

He recently took aim at rumors that Pete Davidson is in trauma therapy. He also appeared on the Rolling Loud stage immediately after Kid Cudi walked off, despite canceling his performance days earlier. Most recently, Ye relentlessly dragged the executives on the Adidas board, including Daniel Cherry, on Instagram for a whole weekend.

It appears that Kanye is burying the hatchet following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Ye hit IG this morning with a message to the public and his adversaries along with photos of the late Queen in her younger days.

"Life is precious," he wrote. "Releasing all grudges today leaning into the light."

His latest post is an edited version of another message he released that specifically sent "best wishes and blessings to Pete, Cudi [and] Daniel Cherry." The first post also included a photoshopped picture of the Queen wearing a pair of YZY shades.

Check out Kanye's post below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.



