Kanye West's Instagram posting spree continued on Saturday night with the legendary rapper targeting Adidas, Kid Cudi, Pete Davidson, and more. West had begun ranting about a myriad of people on the social media platform, earlier this week.

The bizarre posts began with West announcing that he had just had a “good meeting" with Kim Kardashian.

"Hi guys I’m baaaaack," West wrote on Saturday night. "Sorry to take so long to post Just had a good meeting with Kim about the schools But on another note I’m sure this pic gonna send adidas stock through the ceiling Your welcome Jing Ulrich who is on the board at adidas and JP Morgan So it makes sense now that when I wanted to sale JP Morgan went silent."



Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

From there, West noted that Tom Brady commented on one of his earlier posts, claiming that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback must also "hate Skete."

"Tom Brady in the comments it’s up," West wrote. "He must hate Skete tooooo Leave him aloooooone Hi North I’m Skete Look at my Tattooooos I’m a pawn sent here to antagonize your dad in hopes that he’ll do something illegal so we can take him out of your life Of hi Saint Look at my tattoo I tatted your name on my body I also have a Kid Cudi tattoo but nobody knows who he is I was like He worked at the Bape store selling Daniel Cherry hats to tourist."

Davidson had famously dated West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, for several months following their breakup, sparking the feud with West. As for Kid Cudi, the rapper's friendship with Davidson is what landed him in hot water.

Other posts have seen West target Adidas' Senior Vice President/General Manager, Daniel Cherry III.

Check out West's latest posts on Instagram below.











