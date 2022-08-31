A meeting without Kanye West? Impossible.

Or that's how the 45-year-old seems to feel after his most recent Instagram post, anyway. On Tuesday (August 30), the father of four uploaded a photo of Yeezy Gap's recently released reflective YR 3022 YZYGAP SHDZ sitting on a glass table.

Kanye West in 2014 -- Pierre Suu/Getty Images

"Gap held a meeting about me without me?" he captioned the upload, delivered less than 24 hours after Balenciaga unveiled its upcoming collaboration with Yeezy Gap, featuring leather zip-up jackets, long rubber boots, and a skin-tight suit.

As the outlet notes, the DONDA rapper hasn't had the strongest relationship with Gap in recent months – particularly after Ye faced backlash for selling his clothes out of large plastic trash bags at store locations across the country.

"This is how they are selling Yeezy GAP," one Twitter user shared along with a since-viral photo earlier this month. "The sales associate said Ye got mad when he saw they had it on hangers and this is how he wanted it. They won’t help you find ur size too, you just have to just dig through everything."

Speaking to Fox News shortly after, the "Stronger" hitmaker explained his side of things. "I’m an innovator, and I’m not here to sit up and apologize for my ideas," he began.

"That’s exactly what the media tries to do: make us apologize for any idea that doesn’t fall under exactly the way they want us to think."





