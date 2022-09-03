Kanye West's most recent Instagram uploads have made one thing abundantly clear – he's ready for war.

Hours after the 45-year-old spent the evening dissing Daniel Cherry III with a variety of hat memes, he returned on the afternoon of Saturday (September 3) to share more thoughts, and throw more shade.

Kanye West in 2015 -- Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In his first upload – seemingly a screenshot taken from his notes app – the father of four wrote, "FUCK A VC. NOW WHAT?"

Minutes later, the rapper provided more context, writing "VENTURE CAPITALIST WHO'S ONLY ADVENTURE IS CAPITALISM" in another post. "CAN'T CREATE SO THEY TRY TO COUNT THE CREATIVES. DIE SLOW," he continued.

While the first two uploads had nothing written in the caption, on his third post, Ye said, "I'm tired but I ain't weary. I love war, in Jesus name," while the text on the screen reads, "IF A GOOD LIKE [Daniel Cherry III] CAN TRY ME THEN MY REPUTATION ISN'T BAD ENOUGH."





"TELLING UZI RIGHT IN FRONT OF ME THAT BACK IN THE DAYS HE WOULD HAVE TAKEN IT TO THE HANDS, THEN EMOTIONALLY BLACK[MAIL] ME TO GET ON THE PHONE WITH HIS DAUGHTER THAN START LYING TO HIS OWN CHILD," he ranted. "YOU AIN'T FINNA TAKE IT TO THE HADS. I GOT MY NEW YORK TIMES COVER READY FOR WHEN YOU GET FIRED."

The fourth post shared by the Yeezy founder in half an hour said, "I GUARANTEE YOU'LL HAVE TO RELOCATE BEFORE I'M LEGALLY FINISHED WITH YOU," and a caption reading, "I'M IRVING AZOFF 2.0 AND IT'S THAT TIME OF YEAR AGAIN IT'S WARM TIME : )."

In his most recent post, West takes aim at both Cherry and his former friend-turned-enemy, Kid Cudi using a photo from the "Mr. Rager" artist wearing a white dress on the red carpet, holding hands with a man in a tuxedo whose face has been swapped with DC's.





"Can somebody please throw an Adidas Original logo on the picture before the stock drops?" the "Hold My Liquor" hitmaker asked his followers. "All you guys really got short-term memories. I need to have the worst reputation possible so [none] of you ever try anything ever again. GAP you next, I need to put my Instagram at AMC."

Check out the posts for yourself below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.











