Queen Elizabeth II
- MusicKanye West Says He Relates To London: “I Lost My Queen Too”Kanye West says he can relate to the people of London because he's also lost his "Queen."By Cole Blake
- LifeQueen Elizabeth II's Coffin Visited By Man Who Exposed Himself To Other MournersThe 19-year-old male flashed two women while waiting in the 12-hour long lineup before jumping into the River Thames to avoid police.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CulturePrince William Inherits $1 Billion 685-Year-Old Estate After Queen Elizabeth II's DeathWhile the majority of Her Majesty's will remains private information, Prince William is confirmed to be inheriting the King's former properties.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureQueen Elizabeth II's Funeral To Take Place At Westminster Abbey After Four-Day Lie-In-StateCurrently, the Queen's coffin is resting at Balmoral Castle, though it will be moved to Edinburgh on Sunday.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsSome Queen Latifah Fans Thought She Passed Away, Not Queen ElizabethIt seems some people got their Queens mixed up.By Rex Provost
- PoliticsMovement Grows To Crown 21 Savage King After Queen Elizabeth's Death21 Savage fans want the rapper to be crowned King of England.By Rex Provost
- Pop CultureD.L. Hughley Condemns Black Twitter For Lack Of Compassion About Queen's DeathWhen asked about Black Twitter's reaction to the Queen's passing, Hughley took issue with the lack of empathy.By Erika Marie
- GramKanye West Calls Truce In Kid Cudi, Pete Davidson & Daniel Cherry Feud After Queen Elizabeth II DeathYe is "releasing all grudges" in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureQueen Elizabeth II's Death: Hip Hop ReactsStars flocked to social media to honor the late Queen. By hnhh
- Pop CultureQueen Elizabeth II Passes Away At 96After ruling for 7 decades, the Royal Family states she reportedly died peacefully.
By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureQueen Elizabeth II Allegedly Hosts Virtual Meeting With UK Prime Minister Boris JohnsonCNN claims their Buckingham Palace source refutes Hollywood Unlocked's report about the Queen passing away this week.By Erika Marie