The news of Queen Elizabeth ll's death sent a shock wave across the globe. People from all over the world took to social media to offer their thoughts, condolences and prayers to the Queen, as well as the rest of the Royal Family. Hollywood Unlock's Jason Lee also became a trending topic on Thursday, as he reported news of the Queen's death back in February. However, Buckingham Palace denied Lee's claims and doubled down on the fact that the 96-year old monarch was alive and well.

Queen Elizabeth June 2022 - Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

This time around, the Royal Family confirmed the Queen's passing in a statement via Twitter, sharing, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow." Celebs flocked to social media pay tribute to the late Queen after news of death broke. Nicki Minaj, who's known for calling herself the "Queen," tweeted, "RIP Queen," while pop Queen, Janet Jackson, wrote, "May you Rest In Peace Queen."

Former POTUS and FLOTUS Barack & Michelle Obama released a joint statement via Twitter. "Like so many of you, Michelle and I are grateful to have witnessed Her Majesty’s dedicated leadership," they shared. "We are awed by her legacy of tireless, dignified public service." Eve, who has lived in London for nearly a decade, shared a vintage photo of Queen Elizabeth ll with the caption, "Rest In Peace #QueenElizabeth."

With Queen's Elizabeth's passing, her eldest son, Charles will take over the throne as King of Britain. Check out more tweets below and share your thoughts with us.