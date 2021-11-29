As Kanye West and Kim Kardashian inch closer and closer to finalizing their divorce (despite Ye's pleas to get back together), it seems that one facet of West's Wyoming experiment is coming to an end, too.

After moving operations to Wyoming and hosting listening parties for multiple projects in 2018, the focus on Ye's growing affinity for the Northwestern state was immense. From his longwinded interview with Zane Lowe, in which he and the Beats 1 host strolled throughout the sprawling ranch, to the "Follow God" music video, which saw Ye and his father traversing the grounds in a ATV, the Wyoming property was looked at as headquarters for everything Kanye.

Brandon Magnus/Getty Images

Last month, however, Ye put the Wyoming ranch up for sale for $11 million. And after purchasing homes in Malibu and Belgium, the Donda rapper made a move to put a little money back in his pocket.

According to TMZ, Ye's fleet of cars and trucks from his Wyoming estate were up for auction this weekend, and raked in more than $400,000.

The auction, handled by Musser Bros Auctions, featured seven vehicles including two SUVs, and five pickup trucks. Ye sold two Ford Expeditions, one Ford F-350, one Ford F-250, and trio of Ford F-150 Raptors. TMZ reports that the auction had over 137,000 views and 800 bids.

One of the Ford Raptors sold at auction, a 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor 4x4 Supercrew, sold for $86,900 (including a 10% buyer premium), making it the most expensive Ford Raptor ever sold.

What do you think of Ye selling all of the trucks from his Wyoming ranch? Let us know down in the comments.

