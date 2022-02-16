Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, has released the first part of his jeen-yuhs docuseries in conjunction with Netflix. Fans that viewed it from home and on the big screen had a lot to say about the visual and editorial spectacle surrounding his life and career.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

On February 10th, jeen-yuhs (Act 1) debuted in select theaters around the nation. 6 days later, the intro to the docuseries hit streaming through Netflix, allowing a wider ranging audience to partake in the unprecented event. Avid Kanye West listeners and critics alike had much to say about the film, analyzing the cinematography, reality, and forethought put into it's conception. Some, who value Ye's artistry to a high degree, were even moved to tears.

Many took to Twitter to share their thoughts and feelings with the public:

The second act of jeen-yuhs should be arriving very soon. With Donda 2 supposedly releasing on February 22nd, the entirety of 2022 thus far has been Yeezy season. Not only is the album slated to release on said day, he will be holding a "DONDA EXPERIENCE PERFORMANCE" to coincide with the project's release.

Ye has been musically active outside of his own projects as well. His features on Fivio Foreign's "City Of Gods" and The Game's "Eazy" have been the talk of Twitter since their conception.

We'll keep you updated on all Ye information, so stay tuned to HNHH for more news.