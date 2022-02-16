Kanye West, now going by Ye, is one of the most polarizing and esteemed artists to take the world by storm. The jeen-yuhs documentary details the tempestuous path that got him to where he is today.



Brandon Magnus/Getty Images

On February 10th, jeen-yuhs (Act 1), the first of a trilogy, was released in select theaters nationwide. Dedicated fans and analysts ecstatically took this opportunity to enjoy the chronicles of Ye's early career, before the rest of the world gained access to the archives on streaming platforms. The audiences were filled with almost exclusively hardcore fans, considering the product would be available for "free" (part of a monthly subscription, which comes in at less than the price of a single movie ticket) in the comfort of their homes. Those that didn't mind the short wait were gifted views into Kanye West's journey 6 days later.

At 1 hour and 30 minutes long, Act 1 of the jeen-yuhs trilogy focuses on the extremely early conception of Ye's stardom. We see him before meeting anyone at Roc Nation, before landing a major beat placement – before even moving to New York to kickstart his career. The visual documentation invites us into Kanye's Chicago: lyricists and beatmakers abroad. Fans are introduced to his first influences, found in city streets and sidewalk studios owned by friends and family. It is truly told from the very beginning, and leaves viewers anticipating the next imstallment.

Act 1 of the jeen-yuhs documentary is available for streaming now on Netflix.

