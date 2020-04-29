It looks like quarantine has not been smooth sailing for Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, as they've reportedly been "arguing a lot" since going into isolation. Due to the current circumstances around the world that are forcing kids to stay home from school and parents to look after them 24/7, tons of families have been struggling, and the Wests are no exception. We already know that Kimye have been having a hard time trying to take care of all four of their young kids during quarantine—Kim even confessed that this whole experience has confirmed for her more than ever that she definitely doesn't want anymore children.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

It was reported last week that they were "alternating family responsibilities" by taking turns looking after the kids, with Kanye even reportedly taking some of the children to to his Wyoming ranch to give Kim a break. However, it looks like this isolation period is really starting to take a toll on the famous couple; according to an Us Weekly source, Kim and Kanye "have been arguing a lot during the quarantine."

Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company

“Kanye is really getting on Kim’s nerves," the source continues, specifying that the recently-declared billionaire Yeezy designer has been “focused on creating” lately. As a result of Kanye's focus on his art, Kim has reportedly been feeling like “all the parenting duties are falling on her."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“Kim finds it frustrating that [Kanye] doesn’t ask her how he can help with the kids," he source claimed. So much for alternating family responsibilities. Looks like his new billionaire status may have gone to Kanye's head a bit, especially since he claimed that he was actually worth even more than Forbes reported.

