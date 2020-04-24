Kanye West has been obsessed with his wealth for a very long time. For years, he has been begging to be accepted into whatever profession or class he wants to immerse himself in. At the start of his career, he wanted to be accepted as an artist. Over the past 10 years, he has been trying to be accepted as a fashion designer, and now, he wants to be recognized as a billionaire.

Just last year West was featured in a Forbes article that evaluated his net worth at $890 million. According to Forbes, West was angry with this evaluation and even claimed that he is worth over $3 billion. After taking another look at his financial reports, music profits, and net revenue with Yeezy, Forbes has determined that Kanye is worth a grand total of $1.3 billion.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Of course, West still isn't happy with this figure and is adamant that Forbes doesn't know how to count. Considering they have been doing this for a long time, we're sure West is simply trying to get his numbers up as a way to truly solidify himself amongst some of the richest people in the entire world.

Regardless, there is no denying that the Yeezy brand is now a goldmine. What was once laughed at is now a billion-dollar empire and West should be proud of that.

