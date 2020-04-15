The one thing we needed to get us through another day (week?... month?... year!?) in quarantine was a new interview from Kanye West, one of the most electric forces to ever strike the world of hip-hop, and we've officially got it.

Everyone's favorite Wyoming resident met up with GQ Magazine earlier this year for a brand new cover story, which has now been revealed for May 2020. The new issue revolves around the current life and faith of Kanye West, including his upcoming goals in music, the YEEZY brand, his political preference heading into the next election and more.

While the entire interview is worth your time, several stand-outs -- including one about a possible return to rap -- have been highlighted below.



Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

When prompted to speak about his upcoming album, West suggested that we may be lucky enough to witness a return to form for the 42-year-old, who previously said he would never spit bars again.

"I was thinking of not rapping again, because I rapped for the devil so long that I didn't even know how to rap for God," he said. "Then one of my pastors told me, 'My son just said that he would want a rap album about Jesus from Kanye West.' He didn't say, 'Kanye West, you should do this,' or 'you need to do this.' He just told me something that a child said. And that one thing made the difference."

As for whether or not he will be voting this year, and who he will be voting for, West said that much should be clear.

"No, I'm definitely voting this time. And we know who I'm voting on. And I'm not going to be told by the people around me and the people that have their agenda that my career is going to be over. Because guess what: I'm still here! Jesus Is King was No. 1," he said.



Oliver Contreras - Pool/Getty Images

Read the full cover story here.