Kanye West's Yeezy line with Adidas has provided sneakerheads with quite a few gems over the years, including his Yeezy Basketball "Quantum" model which has been littered with release date instability. After a couple of years of teasing us, West finally released the Yeezy Basketball sneaker during the NBA All-Star weekend in Chicago. Since then, we haven't really heard much about the sneaker, until now.

According to reports, this model will see a wider release via the Adidas App, on Friday, May 15th for $250 USD. Yes, that's right. The shoe will be dropping just in time for all of the basketball court sessions you're going to have this summer, provided the anti-Coronavirus measures are lifted by then, of course.

The aesthetics of this model are quite unique as we have a Boost midsole and upper that contains suede as well as primeknit. This black and grey colorway also features some 3M material on the sides which helps them pop. Overall, if you're a big fan of the Yeezy brand and want to try something new as far as basketball shoes go, these are the perfect model for you.

Let us know in the comments below what you think and whether or not you plan on copping.

