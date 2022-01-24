It's the most wonderful time of the year – for fashion lovers, anyway. Currently, the streets of Paris are flooded with celebrities, designers, and models as they attend countless runway shows for Fall/Winter 2022/23 season.

On Sunday, Kanye West and his girlfriend Julia Fox caught our attention as they attended the Kenzo Menswear show at Galerie Vivienne together, along with the likes of Pharrell, Pusha T, and Tyler, the Creator.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

The headline-making couple coordinated in denim looks, the rapper accessorizing with sunglasses and boots, while the Uncut Gems actress opted for a pair of denim heels, a black handbag, and large gold earrings.

On Monday, January 24th, they stepped out in similar OOTDs for the Schiaparelli Couture show, this time around opting to wear shiny black leather instead. On his head, Ye is once again sporting a mask with tiny slits cut out for his eyes and mouth. "And, per usual, he had those boots on again," TMZ quipped.





The 31-year-old mother of one put on another pair of large gold earrings, adding a matching purse and keeping her makeup similar – exaggerated black eyeshadow, streaked across her face – seemingly going for a "futuristic," Matrix-Esque vibe with her new man.

Elsewhere, a post from DS4EVER hitmaker Gunna reveals that he met up with the couple for a dinner at Rick Owens' house.

Before the arrived in France to take over Paris Fashion Week, Ye spent some time cooking up heat in the Miami studio with DJ Khaled, who claims that he didn't sleep for two days while hanging out with the father of four – read more about that here, and let us know what you think of Kanye West and Julia Fox's latest matching outfits below.

