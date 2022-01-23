The stars have all made their way to France this weekend, as Paris Fashion Week has begun to kick off. Along with Kanye West, Julia Fox, Pusha T, Pharrell Williams, Tyler, The Creator and others, Gunna went to Paris amidst his DS4EVER album on an elite run on the charts.

After attending Dave Chapelle, Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey's live Midnight Miracle show in Paris, Gunna got to go backstage and hang out with the icons of the generation before him, as well as perform some songs for them.

It seemed that he and Yasiin were getting along very well, and they decided to a take a picture together to cherish the moment. As they posed, a lady in the background proclaimed that "We got Mos Def pushin’ P in Paris!”

"Pushin' P," the trend launched by Gunna, Future and Young Thug's collaboration on DS4EVER, has taken over rap music to start 2022, and it seems even the old heads like Yasiin Bey are on board.

Gunna was also seen with Pusha T and Pharrell in Paris as they prepared to watch the FW22 Kenzo Show today (Jan. 23) for Paris Fashion Week.

It seems that the new year has brought about a higher status of celebrity for Gunna, and he has garnered the respect of rap peers of all ages.