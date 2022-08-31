Kanye West and Dr. Dre are both arguably two of the greatest music producers of all time. While fans have been begging for a Verzus battle from both heavyweights, they both opted to flex their hits in a more creative way. Kanye did a live joint concert with Drake in December 2021 in effort to get Larry Hoover out of prison. While Dr. Dre tapped Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and 50 Cent to perform alongside him during the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime show.

It was once a rare sighting to catch footage of Dre in the studio, let alone with Ye. But recently the productive duo has been inseparable. First, DJ Khaled shared a video of the legends working together on the track “Use This Gospel” from his new album God Did. "PRODUCED BY DR DRE MY IDOL," Khaled wrote. "This is a BIG blessing for me, but also a BIG blessing for the world. DRE DID!! YE DID! EMINEM DID!!" Days later, Conway The Machine shared a behind the scenes photo of himself in the studio with Dr. Dre and Kanye.

He captioned the iconic photo, "Spooky!" No word on what hip hop juggernauts have brewing, but DJ Khaled did open up about how the Dr. Dre produced "Use This Gospel (Remix)" featuring Eminemended up on God Did. "8:00 in the morning and [Kanye] just showed up to my house," he told Zane Lowe of Apple Music 1. "I never knew he was coming, tells the chef, 'Give me some eggs with ketchup,' and he had a drink. We go to my studio, I play him music, he plays me music, we both inspiring each other. He plays me an incredible album that he did with one of my idols, Dr. Dre, he played it from top to bottom for me. I couldn’t believe what I was hearing."

Do you think Dr. Dre and Kanye West have a project in the works?