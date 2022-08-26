DJ Khaled Taps Kanye West & Eminem On Dr. Dre & The ICU-Produced "Use This Gospel (Remix)"

Who knows if we'll ever get that highly teased joint project from Kanye West and Dr. Dre but it seems that they've locked in tons of music in the vault. The release of DJ Khaled's God Did offers a glimpse into their collaborative efforts with the remix of "Use This Gospel." With production from Dr. Dre and The ICU, Kanye West enlists the aid of Eminem who carries the majority of the record on his shoulders. Em details combatting addiction and temptation as he's tried to raise his daughters and compares his own string of controversies to Kanye's. "Call me Yeezus, I'm F'd in the head, maybe I'm bonkers/Regardless, never claimed to be flawless/ Long as the mistakes I've acknowledged," he raps.

"Look, produced by Dr. Dre & ICU, this is a gift, this is a gift from Kanye, Dre, and Eminem," Khaled told Zane Lowe of the collaboration. "This is a gift, not just to me, to the world. This is a gift. Zane, this is a gift, produced by Dr. Dre, ICU, Kanye, Eminem, Zane, this is God Did. I need to be clear, like this is like, 'What the f**k?'"

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics

When temptation is almost like Satan is making you tryna

Take you away from your daughters

Danglin' a bunch of painkillers on ya

Wavin' 'em in your face and then watch 'em comin' extra strength

And that's why they make 'em in rectangular objects

'Cause that's the shape of a coffin