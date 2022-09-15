After months of regrouping and working on his stand-up material following the infamous 2022 Oscars slap, Chris Rock is outside. The legendary comedian made headlines all summer long for controversial comedy bits that target everyone from his Academy Award nemesis, Will Smith, to Nicole Brown Simpson. However, the outside noise hasn't stopped the Everybody Hates Chris creator from living his life.

Chris Rock, Kanye West and Jadakiss in 2014- Rob Kim/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Rock was spotted out during New York Fashion Week, partying it up Kanye West for the DONDA rapper's impromptu YEEZY party. As part of the party, Kanye gave his celebrity guest the opportunity to rock his highly anticipated new YEEZY GAP SHDZ sunglasses. Rock gleefully posed alongside Ye and a slew of Yeezy models to show off the futuristic new glasses.

When it comes to promoting his new product, Kanye is pulling all the stops. He recently flooded his Instagram page with images of his famous friends rocking his brand new YZY PROTO SHDZ AD V1 sunglasses. Everyone from his soon to be ex-wife Kim Kardashian and their daughter North West, to Jordyn Woods and Takeoff were spotted in Ye's latest YZY SHDZ social media. A post on the shades official Instagram page read, "YZY PROTO SHDZ AD V1. this not finished but I had to post this now It’s just the energy. Turn the music up YZY here"

It's been a tumultuous year for Rock and West, who have both faced major scrutiny and public divorces in 2022. While Chris Rock channeled his drama in to a stand up tour, Kanye took to social media to air his grievances. In his most recent rant, the father of four revealed that he's looking to get out his GAP deal, which is scheduled to end in 2030. “It’s time for me to go it alone,” Ye said. “It’s fine. I made the companies money. The companies made me money. We created ideas that will change apparel forever.”





