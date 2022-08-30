It's been months since the infamous Oscars slap that shook up the world but it remains a major talking point for Chris Rock. The comedian has discussed the matter on a few occasions since late March but his latest comments don't appear to be resonating well with the public.



Chris Rock speaks onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

During a stand-up set, Rock revealed that he was invited to host the Oscars in 2023, which he declined, before comparing the gig to a criminal returning to a crime scene. In fact, he said hosting the Oscars next year would be similar to Nicole Simpson Brown going back to the restaurant she ate at before she was murdered in 1994.

Now, as obvious as it may be, it should be noted that Chris Rock is a comedian and the comparison was evidently hyperbolic. Still, many took offense to Chris even trying to draw a parallel between getting smacked in the face to the brutal murder of a woman.

The one joke seemingly flipped the script among those who once supported him against Will Smith. Some people accused Rock of misogyny while others felt that Will Smith might not have been in the wrong after all. Still, some felt that the backlash was a bit much, especially since many who are flipping on Rock now were the same people who defended his freedom to make jokes.

Check out a few reactions below.