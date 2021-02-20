Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are officially getting a divorce, just as we reported yesterday. For months, it had been rumored that this was on the horizon, as the two had separated following Kanye's various outbursts in the media. Now, the two will have to figure out the financials of the breakup, as both individuals have a lot to lose, and a lot to gain here.

According to Forbes, the two potentially have a prenuptial agreement, which means their personal brands and businesses can't be touched. This is especially good for Kanye, as the Yeezy brand is worth $1.25 billion, which coincidentally, is also Kanye's total net worth. As for Kim, she is worth $750 million with much of it tied up in KKW Beauty and her various media endeavors.

Andrew Toth/Getty Images for The Mark Hotel

As Forbes notes, this now means there is $70 million up for grabs. This money comes from various assets including real estate, art pieces, and even jewelry. At this point, it remains to be seen who will be getting these assets, and whether or not they were part of a potential prenup, to begin with.

When it comes to their four children, Kim and Kanye have agreed to co-parent, and they will be going through joint custody. The two are living by themselves at this point, and by all accounts, the divorce is proceeding amicably.

Stay tuned for updates on this story, as we will be sure to bring you the latest information.

Rich Fury/Forum Photos via Getty Images

