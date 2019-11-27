Kanye West just dropped off Jesus Is King about a month ago and he's still pushing the project but he has plans on dropping a new album before the end of the year. He announced that he'll be releasing a follow-up to Jesus Is King titled, Jesus Is Born. Although Ye has a tendency to prematurely announce albums, it seems very likely that he'll be coming through with a new album pretty soon. Whether it's called Jesus Is Born or not remains to be unseen, it's clear that he's grabbing some top-tier talent to work with.

Just ahead of Thanksgiving, Big Sean and Kanye West have linked up for a quick studio session and Def Jam A&R Bu gave everyone a preview of what they're cooking up. A soulful instrumental played in the background while Big Sean kicked some bars. It's unclear if the production was Ye's but he was definitely catching a vibe to it.

Big Sean is just the latest to join Ye on his musical excursion. Kanye recently revealed that he was in the studio with Dr. Dre working on Jesus Is King II. Based on recent comments from Ronny J, it's unclear if the project is still called Jesus Is King II but the Florida-based producer did say that the two were working on something special.