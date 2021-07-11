Throughout the course of her stint as Vice President, Kamala Harris has been faced with criticism from different angles. Even before assuming her role as VP, Harris was criticized for her history as a state prosecutor. Late last month, Nina Simone's family called out Harris for snatching the late superstar's estate from them and giving it to the hands of outside managers.

The family added that Kamala Harris using a Nina Simone song during her inauguration was an insult to the injury. While she's yet to comment publically on the matter, she's facing additional criticism for arguing against voter ID laws and claiming that rural Americans are unable to get copies of their IDs.



Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

"I don't think that we should underestimate what that [compromise on voter ID laws] could mean," said Harris in an interview with BET News. "Because in some people's mind, that means you're going to have to Xerox or photocopy your ID to send it in to prove who you are. Well, there are a whole lot of people, especially people who live in rural communities, who don't - there's no Kinkos, there's no OfficeMax near them."

"Of course people have to prove who they are," continued the politician, but "not in a way that makes it almost impossible for them to prove who they are." The comments come in the midst of a nationwide battle over voter ID laws. Many progressives argue that the voter ID laws are "racist" while Republicans suggest changes in laws are necessary to prevent voter fraud from occurring.

Rural Americans took offense to her statement, posing that the VP is out of touch with the nation. "We built this country. We can manage to photocopy our ID's," former CIA officer Bryan Dean Wright tweeted in response to seeing the footage. Check out more reactions to Harris' claims above and below.

What are your thoughts? Chine in down in the comments.

[vi