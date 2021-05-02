Vice President Kamala Harris said that she doesn't think America is a racist country in an interview with Good Morning America's George Stephanopoulos, earlier this week.

"No, I don't think America is a racist country," Harris said on the program. "But we also do have to speak truth about the history of racism in our country and its existence today."

"These are issues that we must confront, and it doesn't--it does not help to heal our country to unify us as a people to ignore the realities of that," she added.



Alex Wong / Getty Images

Harris also said that "we want to unify the country, but not without speaking truth and requiring accountability, as appropriate."

The Vice President's comments were in response to GOP Sen. Tim Scott, (R-SC) who initially said that America is not a racist country. Scott is the only Black Republican senator.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) argued, last week, that systemic racism doesn't exist in America and cited Harris' election as Vice President to be his proof.

“No, not in my opinion,” Graham declared. “We just elected a two-term African-American president; the vice president is of African-American and Indian descent. So our systems are not racist.”

