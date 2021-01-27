Boosie Badazz is a character of his own but he's always cited Tupac as one of his biggest influences. It's not difficult to spot the impact Tupac had on Boosie's artistry, either. After all, he did call himself BooPac on his 2017 album. So you can only imagine just how shocked he was when he found out that Vice President Kamala Harris said she was a huge fan of Tupac.

Harris is from Oakland so naturally, she'd be a fan of Tupac, though some have questioned just how deep her fandom for the rapper she actually is. Regardless, it's nice to know that 'Pac's music is being celebrated by someone in one of the highest positions of public office. If anything, so she could correct his pronunciation of her name.

"I call her Camilla. When I call somebody something, that's what makes me special," he said. "Once I called you that, that's what I called you." However, this would change if Boosie had the opportunity to meet VP Harris in the future. "I want to meet her, though," he said. "I definitely want to meet her because she fucked me up when she said she fucked with Tupac. So I definitely want to meet her and tell her to tell the governor to pardon [C-Murder]."

Boosie also discussed how Kamala Harris' election will inspire the generations to come. Peep the clip below.