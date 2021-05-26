Lil Baby may have said that he was going to stray away from politics in his music but it seems that he's still willing to use his platform to bring meaningful change. Following the success of "The Bigger Picture" and its divisive performance at the Grammys, the rapper joined members of George Floyd's family who paid a visit to the White House one year after Floyd's murder.



JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Members of the Floyd family sat down with President Biden to discuss passing the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act but it seems that Baby sat down with the Vice President by himself for an "open discussion." The rapper took to the 'Gram where he shared photos of himself -- masked up, of course -- along with Kamala Harris. "Big shoutout to @vp for taking the time out her busy day to sit with me and have an open discussion! #wegottastartsomewhere," he captioned the post.

It's unclear whether Lil Baby met Joe Biden, as well, since the series of photos he shared was only with Kamala. However, Baby might be the first rapper to enter the White House under Biden's administration. Hopefully, it won't be the last time.

The family of George Floyd expressed their gratitude to Joe Biden for their meeting. Philonise Floyd, George's brother, spoke to reporters after the meeting. "We're just thankful for what's going on and we just want the George Floyd Policing Act to be passed," he said. "If you can make federal laws to protect the bird, which is the bald eagle, you can make federal laws to protect people of color."