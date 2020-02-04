Kamaiyah's last body of work was 2017's Before I Wake. Since then the Oakland bred rapper has been securing her name and craft when she's dropped off hot tracks with the likes of G-Eazy, Drake, Quavo, and YG. While we still have such hits being played on any given turn up, the "Windows" rapper has announced today that she's ready to give us more since dropping off the name and release date of her upcoming project.



Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Got It Made boasts 10 tracks and features by Trina, Espinosa, and Capolow. The album was led by December’s “Still I Am,” and the full tape will arrive on February 21st. "After almost 4 years I present to you my project “ Got It Made “ 2•21•20 the wait is over we going up and this mutha fucka slap 💁🏾‍♀️ flood my comments with 500 ☂️’s and I’ll drop a song tonight 👀" she wrote on Instagram next to the cover photo.

"I feel like as a human, people don’t stop living because you’re going through problems. I feel like people buy into my brand and they want to hear my music, so the best thing for me to do is to put it all out there through that outlet versus me sitting here in depression and not telling people what’s going on with me," Kamaiyah previously stated of her work ethic. "I got enough strength, picked myself up and started recording and writing my experiences in my songs and just spitting it all out."