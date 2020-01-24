Kali Uchis Performs Sultry Vocals On "The Turn"

One of the last singles we got from Kali Uchis was Free National's "Time" track with vocals from the late Mac Miller. The tune was a special one and heard Kali delivering her usual sweet offerings on the mic. Today the 25-year-old has been featured on yet another project, this time a film's soundtrack for the drama/thriller The Turning.

The single hears Kali with a little more edge to her delivery on top of a dramatic beat, one that isn't necessarily a usual production for the "Tyrant" musician. Kali hasn't advertised her placement on the album too much, leading us to believe that she may have something more exciting for us on the way. Stream the new song below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

You've been taking flight like a sparrow

You shot through me like an arrow

I-I said I don't mind, but I lied

If I tell the truth, then I must admit that I got regrets, yeah I would rewind