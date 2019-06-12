Mac Miller & Kali Uchis Paint A Lovely Picture On Free National's "Time"

Today marks the arrival of Free National's "Time," which features vocals from Kali Uchis and the late Mac Miller. Though much has been made about Mac's presence, Uchis kicks things off with a beautiful reflection, her vocals floating effortlessly over Free National's focused groove. "I gotta take some time to grow," she sings, lamenting her difficult decision. "But I don't want to let you go."

For a moment, it's easy to forget that Mac is no longer with us. The way he slides onto the track as if he hasn't lost a step, a reminder of his evolving soulful presence. Musically, "Time" wouldn't have sounded out of place on Swimming, with emphasis on live instrumentation and melodically inclined vocals. "Look at me watering seeds, time to grow," sings Mac. "I get out of control when I'm alone, if you could make it with me you can make it on your own."

In truth, the track takes on a bittersweet quality, though it's admittedly nice to hear first official posthumous vocals from Mac. It stands to reason he played a pivotal role in shaping "Time" alongside Anderson .Paak, Free Nationals, and Kali Uchis, making this feel closer to a full-fledged collaboration. Though he may be gone, Mac's legacy will surely live on through his music; with that in mind, another chapter of the story is never unwanted. Rest in peace.