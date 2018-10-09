Free Nationals
- SongsFree Nationals Share Anticipated Collaboration With Anderson .Paak and A$AP Rocky In New Single "GANG$TA"The new track marks their first release of the year.By Tallie Spencer
- NewsAnderson .Paak & The Free Nationals Funk Around On "Gidget"Groove it out. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsFree Nationals & Griselda Connect On World-Colliding "The Rivington"Westside Gunn and Conway trade bars over a soulful Free Nationals groove. By Mitch Findlay
- MixtapesFree Nationals' Debut Album Features Griselda, Mac Miller & MoreFree Nationals deliver a smooth and star-studded debut. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsFree Nationals Grab Syd For New Single "Shibuya"Yes Lawd!By Chantilly Post
- NewsFree Nationals Release Another Smooth Joint Featuring ChronixxLight one. By Noah C
- NewsFree Nationals Enlist J.I.D, Kadhja Bonet & MIKNNA For Groovy New Single "On Sight"Some smooth, groovy vibes by Free National for your weekend listening.By Aron A.
- NewsMac Miller & Kali Uchis Paint A Lovely Picture On Free National's "Time"Free Nationals share a welcome reminder of Mac Miller's soulful presence. By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosDaniel Caesar Is The Focus Of A Sensory Exhibit In "Beauty & Essex" VideoScott Lazer's latest video is one for the books. By Chantilly Post
- NewsFree Nationals Team Up With Daniel Caesar & Unknown Mortal Orchestra For "Beauty & Essex"Anderson .Paak's band comes through with a vibey new track.By Alex Zidel