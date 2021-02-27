She was once shaking tables and antagonizing her co-stars on reality television, but K. Michelle has turned over a new leaf. Over the years, the accomplished singer's talents have been overshadowed by her controversies—many that were sparked on Love & Hip Hop or her own spin-off series. She's beefed with artists online and aired out her grievances with other pop culture figures, but as K. Michelle moves forward, she's putting the petty things behind her. Even when Wendy Williams shaded the singer's butt implant struggles on her talk show, K. Michelle returned to say that she's no longer bashing Black women.



Leon Bennett / Stringer / Getty Images

For some time, there have been rumors of R&B beef between K. Michelle and Keyshia Cole as, like many others in the industry, the two women were pitted against each other. It seems that the two women have laid their animosity to rest during a Clubhouse session and K. Michelle shared a bit about the interaction on Twitter.

"So last night on clubhouse was a great moment for the culture. Me and @KeyshiaCole squashed any little misunderstandings we had like adults and sang songs together all night. Y’all might even see a joint EP," wrote Michelle. "I’m just all about positivity and making great music with some great people."

Fans couldn't believe they missed the moment, but are happy to hear that the singers were able to make amends. Check out the posts below.



