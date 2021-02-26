Her body recovery has been an expensive, years-long process, and along the way, K. Michelle has regularly shared updates on her journey. The singer and reality star has been on a quest to restoring her physique after receiving butt injections that she claims put her life in danger. Due to multiple painful surgeries, K. Michelle has been left with areas that may look abnormal to some, and during a recent Instagram Live, viewers caught a glimpse of what looked to be sagging in her backside.

K. Michelle came forward to explain the viral clip. "What u saw in the video was a happy woman with a faja and my extra fat!" she stated. "I’ve been very open so I can heal ladies. I didn’t have to tell anybody and I could’ve covered up until the process was done, but NO. Ladies need to see and hear the truth. I decided to use my platform to help."

The singer's shape caught national attention and soon, Wendy Williams was weighing in on her talk show, but with an additional revelation that stunned viewers. There was a time years ago when actor Idris Elba and K. Michelle were reportedly dating and according to Wendy, there was an incident between the couple when K. Michelle's injections began leaking.

"Because I guess it took a little while for them to squish down and she said, 'Oh my gosh, what is this on my underwear? What is this gooey'—I don't know that's what she said but I can only imagine the tragedy of the situation. Leaving silicone on Idris Elba's sheets. I love that story, that they were romantical at one point."

People were quick to call Wendy's remarks shady. Check out her clip below.