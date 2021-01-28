She has been involved with several reality shows over the years, mostly tied to VH1, but now K. Michelle has announced that she's taking her talents to Lifetime. The singer had established a name for herself prior to her debut on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta back in 2012, but her appearance on the show helped her reach a global audience of new fans. On Wednesday (January 27), K. Michelle penned a lengthy note on Instagram sharing why she decided to step away from the VH1's hit franchise.



"So life for me is completely changing," said the singer. "For 6 years of my life I was on a show called 'Love and Hip Hop' it really helped me reach a lot of my goals at that time, I'll never knock that blessing." However, K. Michelle added that she "could no longer participate in something" she wasn't "passionate about," and the animosity with the cast played a part in her exiting the series.

"I just didn't care I knew it was time for something bigger then throwing drinks," K. Michelle continued. "I wanted to turn my pain into purpose. So it's finally here I start filming my new show on Lifetime in Feb and it's such an Amazing feeling to not only watch your dreams come true but to KNOW ILL BE HELPING WOMEN TO LIVE!"

She didn't give details on what can be expected from the series, but she did end her message by saying she'll be "saving lives." Check out K. Michelle's announcement below.



