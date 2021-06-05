Justine Skye blamed music fans on Twitter for the "state of music these days," and promoted her upcoming Timbaland-produced album Space & Time, Friday. Skye says fans need to stop "hyping up mediocre shit."

“Y’all be hyping up mediocre shit and then be mad at the state of music these days,” she tweeted. “Take responsibility.”

She followed up in another post: “Say whatever you want about me and my music. This album bout to shut all that talk up. I have a whole @Timbaland produced album with a Justin Timberlake feature and I’m COMPLETELY independent. I’m clearly doing something right.”



Sarah Morris / Getty Images

Skye is referencing the sixth track off of Space & Time, "Innocent," which is set to feature Timberlake.

Timbaland recently defended Timberlake from criticism leveled by Swizz Beatz: "He gotta admit that he love the Black culture and he gotta be on this stage," Beatz said, claiming Timberlake should appear on Verzuz. "You took from the Black culture, you give to the Black culture. Come to Verzuz and be a part of the Black culture."

“You did went a little hard on my brother JT though," Timbaland told Beatz. “You went too hard, man.”

Skye recently released, "Twisted Fantasies," a single from the upcoming album which features Rema. The Brooklyn-born singer also dropped the ballad "Intruded," back in February.

Time & Space is scheduled to drop on June 25th.

