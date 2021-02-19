Justine Skye Soars Over Timbaland Production On "Intruded"

Nearly two years after her 2019 project BARE WITH ME, Justine Skye returns with a new song and music video, titled "Intruded." Her latest single is also a highly anticipated collaboration with famed producer Timbaland, and it also marks a new chapter for the ULTRAVIOLET artist.

Prior to the release of "Intruded," Justine Skye has been teasing her new amped-up artistic direction on Instagram and Twitter. Just yesterday, she tweeted about her excitement for the single and its accompanying music video, writing, "All I know is when my shit drop tonight, I don’t wanna hear no more 'what does she do?' 'I wish her music was better' 'she need better visuals' and that’s on ARTISTRY."

The Brooklyn-born singer and songwriter has also been teasing clips from her socially-distanced Space & Time sessions with Timbo for months, leaving fans speculating that the two artists possibly have a collaborative project on the way. The creative music video for "Intruded" features snippets of other unreleased songs, so perhaps those are in fact glimpses of more music that Timbaland and Justine Skye have been working on lately.

How are you feeling Justine's new sonic and visual direction?

Quotable Lyrics

You can't escape my love, so true, yeah

Like I invaded your heart, intruded

You could walk away, but you know that's foolish

‘Cause it's like that, yeah, it's like that