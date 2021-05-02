mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Justine Skye & Rema Team Up For "Twisted Fantasies"

Aron A.
May 02, 2021 10:05
Justine Skye and Rema connect over Timbaland production on their new collab.


Just know, when Timbaland locks in to produce an entire album for an artist, it's going to come out nothing short of fire. Justine Skye just announced that she and Timbo have locked in for her forthcoming project, Space + Time. On Friday, she brought us another dose of what we should expect from the project, which she describes as a "Bad Bitch Manual," with her new single, "Twisted Fantasy" ft. Rema. Timbo's production fuses together his futuristic sound with afrobeats rhythms while Justine Skye and Rema reflect on summer flings.

The latest single from Skye arrives nearly two and a half months after dropping "Intruder." Her new album, Time + Space drops on June 25th. Keep your eyes peeled for more music from both Justine Skye and Rema.

Quotable Lyrics
Another fuckboy off the list, as I predicted
How come shit could never be consistent?
Try to find another me, won't get it
What happened to the vibing, boy, you killed it

