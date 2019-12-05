He's been an entertainer since he was young and has had his name entangled in his fair share of gossip, but these recent reports have caused Justin Timberlake to step forward. The actor-singer has often spoken lovingly about his adoration for his wife of seven years, Jessica Biel, and fans have enjoyed seeing their relationship develop. Yet, after a video went viral weeks ago showing Justin with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright, people began to speculate that Timberlake was carrying on some sort of affair. According to the former N'Sync frontman, that's not true at all.



Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

In the video, a very inebriated Timberlake is seen sitting on a balcony in New Orleans. He's surrounded by friends who are enjoying themselves, but it's clear that the singer is feeling the sauce more than everyone else in his group. For a moment, Timberlake and Wainwright hold hands, and while the remainder of the clip shows that Timberlake is drunk and can barely stand, the hand-holding made headlines.

In a post on Instagram, Timberlake publicly addressed the rumors and laid them to rest. "I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love," he wrote. "A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement - but let me be clear - nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son."

"I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that," Timberlake continued. "I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it."