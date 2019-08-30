Justin Timberlake has been teasing his musical comeback for over the past couple weeks, sharing various pics on IG of him collaborating with artists in the studio. We recently saw JT working with rising female sensation Lizzo, and now he’s got Meek Mill in the studio.

Moments ago, Meek shared a black & white photo of him and JT in the studio, leaving the caption “I still believe in you and meeee! @justintimberlake @breakitdwn @takdcr.”

Now a few days earlier, JT shared a photo of him and Meek chopping it up outside, while JT rocked a sweatshirt that read “did you miss me?” on the back of it, maybe hinting at some sort of theme? JT left the caption “building” as well, hinting that the two were working on something.

The collab will presumably be a part of Justin’s upcoming album, despite Meek just announcing he had a new pack of music coming before the end of Summer. Either way, the two have something on the way, and we’ll be sure to let you hear it when it arrives.