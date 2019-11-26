If you missed it this weekend, Justin Timberlake was caught being a little too comfortable with his onscreen co-star Alisha Wainwright, which took many people by surprised since he’s married to Jessica Biel. In the pic, Wainwright, can be seen resting her hand on Justin’s knee and the two appear to be holding hands while out with friends. However, a source with direct knowledge of the incident recently said that Timberlake and Wainwright’s interactions that night were “completely innocent,” but he does feels guilty by it.

An insider tells E! News that the couple are “downplaying everything and trying to laugh it off as nothing.” But at the same time, “it was definitely inappropriate and something that would make any wife uncomfortable. He had too much to drink and got carried away.”

The insider claims that Justin and Jessica are a hundred percent “going to move on from this” and that “their marriage will survive.” “He feels guilty and will make it up to her,” the source adds. “She is very good to him and he knows how lucky he is. He says it was not a big deal, they were all hanging out together and that’s the end of the story.”

