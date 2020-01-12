Fresh off the release of his new single, “Yummy,” Justin Bieber looks to be already queuing up his next release. On Saturday, the pop star took to his Instagram to tease an upcoming record with Quavo & Murda Beatz or so it appears. While there’s no information on the record yet, like whats it called or when it’ll be dropping, we presume it’ll see life on his forthcoming album, which we know is on the way.

As for the snippet, we can hear Bieber rapping on the Murda Beatz-production, referencing fake friends and materialistic things, while name dropping Jesus in the process. “Aint it funny how the money, and the cars, and the clothes were nothing until I met Jesus/ And aint it funny how they you look up in the sky and see the stars & the moon and still don't believe them” Bieber raps before Quavo handles the chorus. Check out the snippet (below) and let us know what you think.

Justin Bieber has been in the news these past 24 hours after his questionable attempt at getting the #1 record in the country. In a battle with Roddy Ricch’s “The Box,” Bieber has asked his fans to illegally stream the song at night while they sleep and during all day in attempt to get the #1 record, but it’s looking like Roddy Ricch may still come out ahead. We’ll know more on that in the coming days, but it’s not looking good for Biebs at the moment.