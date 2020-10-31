Growing up in the limelight has proven to be difficult for Justin Bieber, but the pop star has found solace in sharing his experiences with a worldwide audience. Bieber has often spoken openly about the struggles he's faced in his youth and how they have impacted him as an adult, and in a special documentary shared to YouTube today (October 30), he continues with his tradition of transparency. In Justin Bieber: Next Chapter, the "Lonely" singer shared that he'd previously battled suicidal thoughts and explained what it was like for him during that time in his life.



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff / Getty Images

"There was times where I was really, really suicidal," said Bieber. "Like, man is this pain ever going to go away? It was so consistent, the pain was so consistent." He added, "I was just suffering, right? So, I'm just like, man, I would rather not feel this than feel this." The religious singer also stated that his faith has helped him in his journey.

Bieber also dropped off a bit of advice for fans. "I just would encourage people, like, 'Hey, if you're feeling lonely, talk about it. Say it out loud.' There's a freedom in that. I could have avoided a lot of pain." Watch Justin Bieber's documentary special below.