Justin Bieber Bares His "Lonely" Soul On Benny Blanco Collaboration

It's clear that Justin Bieber is giving the raw and unfiltered version of himself on his Benny Blanco collaboration, "Lonely." Bieber has been an international pop star since he was a young child, and he's recently documented the struggles he's faced due to the fame. "Lonely" is a stripped-down single where Bieber's aching voice is accompanied by piano as he is bare-faced and vulnerable with his audience, lamenting about his thoughts regarding his solitude.

"He was real nervous. He was like, 'Sh*t. Should I be putting this out into the world?' Because he's like, 'People know me for this thing and it's like I've never been this raw,'" Blanco said. "He's raw on this song. This song brought us so much closer together. And it was just he's really opening up on this and he's super vulnerable." Stream "Lonely" by Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco and drop your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Everybody knows my past now

Like my house was always made of glass

And maybe that's the price you pay

For the money and fame at an early age

And everybody saw me sick

And it felt like no one gave a sh*t

They criticized the things I did

As an idiot kid

[via]