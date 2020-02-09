Hailey and Justin Bieber held their wedding ceremony in September of 2019 in Bluffton, South Carolina. The day of celebration took place one year after the couple legally tied the knot at a courthouse in September of 2018. While it's easy to assume that the length in holding a ceremony was due to their busy schedules as a model and singer respectively, Hailey has opened up to Elle Magazine to detail how it had to do with other aspects.



Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

“He was really sick. He has Lyme disease, and he was dealing with a bunch of medical stuff. We didn’t have a diagnosis,” she said of Justin's struggles. “And it was hard because everybody from the outside was being super mean and judgmental, saying he looked like he was on drugs, saying how unhealthy he looked, when in truth, he was not healthy and we didn’t know why.”

She added: “It was months of me being a new wife trying to help him figure out what was wrong and what was going on. Now he’s perfectly healthy. But going through that and then trying to be like, ‘So where does our wedding fit into this?’ didn’t feel like the vibe at all.”

Justin has been feeling more like himself since getting a handle on his health and has an album on the way.