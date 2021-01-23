Justin Bieber reflected on his 2014 arrest for drag racing and a DUI, with a lengthy post on Instagram, Saturday.



January 23rd marks the seventh anniversary of Bieber's arrest in Florida when he was pulled over in a rented Lamborghini while under the influence of drugs. He also did not have a valid license, according to Miami Beach Police Chief Raymond Martinez.

Bieber reflected on the moment saying he is "not proud" of that time of his life:

7 years ago today I was arrested, not my finest hour. Not proud of where I was at in my life. I was hurting, unhappy, confused, angry, mislead, misunderstood and angry at god.. I also wore too much leather for someone in Miami. All this to say God has brought me a long way. From then til now I do realize something.. God was as close to me then as he is right now. My encouragement to you is to ‘let your past be a reminder of how far god has brought you. Don’t allow shame to ruin your “today” let the forgiveness of Jesus take over and watch your life blossom into all that God has designed you to be. LOVE YOU GUYS WITH MY WHOLE HEART.

Bieber's latest album, Changes, was released in 2020.

