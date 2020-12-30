Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber have a happy relationship. Even in the midst of some of Justin's lower moments, it seems like his wife is there for him. The same should be said vice versa, which may be why the couple appears to be in a good place. Bieber is doing so well, he actually gave Kanye West some relationship advice. However, Bieber needed to take some advice from his wife this week after he made some lewd comments about their sex life online.

“Preparation. [See you on] New Year’s Eve,” Justin Bieber captioned an Instagram clip he posted over the weekend. The singer performs his single "Holy" in the video. His wife commented on the video, writing, “My Jaw??? On the floor.” Justin, feeling a little excited replied, “Ur jaw is other places too, let’s be honest.”

The comment got a response from Hailey immediately, "omg please got to sleep," she wrote. Maybe Bieber just misses his lady. The singer is currently practicing for his first live show in three years. The T-Mobile New Year’s Eve Live With Justin Bieber event will air on December 31 as a live stream. Justin’s performance is scheduled for 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT. T-Mobile customers will get free access to the show through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app.