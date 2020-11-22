Justin Bieber posted a heartfelt message for his wife, Hailey, in honor of her birthday, Sunday. Bieber says he is "completely and utterly obsessed with" Hailey.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

"My eyes are 4 you. My heart is 4 you. My soul is 4 you. My love is 4 you," Bieber wrote on Instagram. "I am Home wherever you are. You are my safe place. I am completely and utterly obsessed with who you are. My biggest dream is growing old with you. I can’t believe you are mine forever. HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY"

The young couple got engaged on July 7, 2018. After two years of marriage, many fans have speculated about kids in the Biebers' future, but Hailey has had to deny rumors regarding pregnancy: "Since I know you guys were about to break your lil story @usweekly I'm not pregnant," she said earlier this month after many outlets suspected she was expecting. "So please stop writing false stories from your 'sources' and focus on what's important aka the election."

Despite this, Hailey has said she wants to have kids: “The strange thing is that I've always wanted to have children early, but now that I'm married, I feel less of an urge. I am an ambitious girl with many projects. It will happen, but not now," she said in an interview with Vogue Italia from October.

[Via]