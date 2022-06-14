It came as a shock when Justin Bieber announced that he had to cancel several tour stops due to a health concern, but fans were empathetic after the singer uploaded a video explaining what was happening in his life. Bieber shared that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome and the condition caused half of his face to become paralyzed.

"This is pretty serious as you can see," said in his clip. "I wish this wasn't the case but obviously, my body is telling me I got to slow down and I hope you guys understand and I'll be using this time to rest and relax and get back to 100% so that I can do what I was born to do."



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

After receiving a wave of international support and questions of concern, Bieber recently returned to the internet to say that he is doing well and on the mend. He also used the opportunity to speak on his faith.

"Wanted to share a little bit of how I've been feelin," wrote the singer as she shared how his religion has helped him. "Each day has gotten better through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me. I'm reminded he knows all of me. He know the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms."

Bieber added that having this "perspective has given me peace during this horrific storm that I'm facing."

Read through his message in full below and watch his video where he shows the effects of his condition.